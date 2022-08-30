Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads and various military commands to support “Servicing Our Schools” Initiative

By: Naval Support Activity

Approximately 250 military members from various commands will support 28 elementary,

middle, and high schools in the city of Chesapeake during Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads’ 6th

Annual “Servicing Our Schools” event on Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These military members will help lighten the load for school teachers by volunteering to help them set up their

classrooms for the upcoming academic year. This effort allows the teachers to focus on other responsibilities

related to planning, developing, and organizing student instruction.

“It is an honor for our military members to give back to the local schools and show support to our amazing

teachers,” said Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “Teachers wear so

many hats and have so much to do to ensure their classrooms are ready for the school year. To be able to help

them, with even a small task, makes such a huge difference, and we are very happy to be able to provide that

service to them.”

In previous years, some of the tasks the volunteers assisted with included preparing bulletin boards, sorting

books for the student book baskets, distributing textbooks, assembling student furniture, cutting out letters,

organizing books for classroom libraries, and arranging furniture within classrooms.