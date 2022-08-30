Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads and various military commands to support “Servicing Our Schools” Initiative
By: Naval Support Activity
Approximately 250 military members from various commands will support 28 elementary,
middle, and high schools in the city of Chesapeake during Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads’ 6th
Annual “Servicing Our Schools” event on Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
These military members will help lighten the load for school teachers by volunteering to help them set up their
classrooms for the upcoming academic year. This effort allows the teachers to focus on other responsibilities
related to planning, developing, and organizing student instruction.
“It is an honor for our military members to give back to the local schools and show support to our amazing
teachers,” said Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “Teachers wear so
many hats and have so much to do to ensure their classrooms are ready for the school year. To be able to help
them, with even a small task, makes such a huge difference, and we are very happy to be able to provide that
service to them.”
In previous years, some of the tasks the volunteers assisted with included preparing bulletin boards, sorting
books for the student book baskets, distributing textbooks, assembling student furniture, cutting out letters,
organizing books for classroom libraries, and arranging furniture within classrooms.