Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Navy Exchange wins the Bingham Award

Chesapeake, VA – The Navy Exchange (NEX) at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex will receive the Bingham Award at a ceremony on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at the NEX store.

The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize excellence in customer service, operations and management at NEX activities. The award is presented to the best of the best NEXs in nine sales categories for overall financial results and customer service.

The Northwest Annex NEX won in Sales Category 6 ($2.4 million – $4 million) for the third time in a row, which typically does not occur very often for the same store. This has been their eighth win since the award was established in 1990.

“The past year and a half has been challenging in this COVID environment, but the Navy Exchange team has persevered and continued to exhibit teamwork, dedication, and exceptional customer service,” said Capt. Matthew Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “I am extremely proud of them and they truly deserve this important recognition.”

The Bingham Award is named after the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, Supply Corps, U.S. Navy Reserve. Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of the Navy Exchange Service Command.

Note to Media: Outlets interested in covering the Bingham Award Ceremony should contact the NSA Hampton Roads Public Affairs Officer at (757) 836-1484 or (757) 770-5045 by 9 a.m. on Oct. 29.