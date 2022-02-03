Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex to conduct security drill as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise

Chesapeake, Va. – Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex will conduct a security drill on the installation on Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. as part of the Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Exercise (CS-SC22), which began on Jan. 31 and will conclude on Feb. 11. CS-SC22 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners. It is not in response to any specific threat, rather a regularly scheduled exercise. The drill on the installation will be a quick reaction, scenario-driven evolution to train personnel on the rapid response to different types of security incidents. Notifications and alerts will be made to personnel throughout the installation. Base personnel, customers and visitors may notice emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars on the installation and in the surrounding area during that time. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, please follow our Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/NSAHamptonRoads and https://www.facebook.com/NSAHRNorthwestAnnex. For additional information, contact the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Public Affairs Officer at (757) 836-1484.