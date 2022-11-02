Career Opportunities Events Featured Helpful Hints Local Local News National Technology 

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex to conduct security exercise

HRM Staff , , , , ,

Chesapeake, Va. – Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex will conduct a security exercise on Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. on the base.

The exercise will be a quick reaction, scenario-driven evolution to train personnel on the rapid response to different types of security incidents.

Notifications and alerts will be made to personnel throughout the installation. Base personnel, customers and visitors may notice emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars on the installation and in the surrounding area during that time. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.

