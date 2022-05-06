Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads to celebrate 45th anniversary

By: Katisha Draughn-Fraguada

Norfolk, Va. – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads will observe its 45th anniversary and the history of its installation with two events planned on May 6, 2022.

NSA Hampton Roads was first established on May 1, 1977 to provide administrative, personnel, logistics, maintenance, transportation, special services, supply, and fiscal services to tenant activities and commands so they could operate with maximum emphasis on their primary missions. Over the past 45 years, the installation has undergone name changes to include Headquarters Support Activity, Naval Support Activity Norfolk, and the current name, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.

Base personnel will celebrate the history of the establishment of the installation with a 45th Anniversary Ceremony on May 6 at 10 a.m. at POW/MIA Park on the installation. There will be historical photo displays, some highlights of the history of NSA Hampton Roads, a cake cutting, and a small BBQ following the ceremony.

To continue in the celebration, the installation will also be hosting a 45th Anniversary Golf Tournament on May 6 with check in beginning at 11:30 a.m., and a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. at Sewells Point Golf Course.

“As a shore installation, NSA Hampton Roads has a pretty unique mission; We provide installation support services enabling our tenant commands to dedicate their resources to the fleet and fighter, while we help support the families,” said Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “Our installation has a rich history of providing this type of support and we are happy to highlight and recognize these achievements, as well as our service to our local communities.”

Note to Media: Outlets interested in covering this event should contact the NSA Hampton Roads Public Affairs Officer at (757) 836-1484 or (757) 770-5045 by 9 a.m. on May 6.