Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads to conduct security drill as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain Exercise

Norfolk, VA – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads will conduct a security drill on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Headquarters Annex as part of the Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 Exercise (CS-SC22), which began on Jan. 31 and will conclude on Feb. 11.

CS-SC22 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

“This exercise gives our team the opportunity to appropriately respond to various threats while establishing a learning environment for our Security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities,” said Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads.

CS-SC22 is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners. It is not in response to any specific threat, rather a regularly scheduled exercise.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, please follow our Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/NSAHamptonRoads and https://www.facebook.com/NSAHRNorthwestAnnex. For additional information, contact the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Public Affairs Officer at (757) 836-1484.