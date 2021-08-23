Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads to conduct security exercise

Chesapeake, Va. – Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads will conduct a security exercise on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex. The exercise will be a quick reaction, scenario-driven evolution to train personnel on the rapid response to different types of security incidents. Notifications and alerts will be made to personnel throughout the installation, and there may be a brief closure at the main gate. Base personnel, customers and visitors may notice emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars on the installation and in the surrounding area during that time. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.