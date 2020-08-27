Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads to host free Back to School Drive-Thru Event

Norfolk, VA – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads will host a Back to School Drive Thru Event where free school supplies will be given out to the military community on Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cutter Athletic

Park (100 Elementary Drive, Norfolk, VA).



The event, hosted by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Department with sponsorship by Operation Homefront and USAA, will allow patrons to drive up and get a backpack filled with school supplies.

“It is important for us to be able to continue to provide support to our military members and families, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kelley Harkins, MWR Director at NSA Hampton Roads. “These past few months have been very challenging for so many people, so it is great for us to bring a little bit of happiness, as well as relieve some financial stress for our military families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.”



Each backpack will be filled with a variety of school supplies to include paper, pencils, pens, erasers, glue sticks, scissors, highlighters, and crayons.

Supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible patrons with a valid military/DoD issued ID. Note to Media: Outlets interested in covering this event should contact the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Public Affairs Officer at 836-1484 or 770-5045 by 9 a.m. on Aug. 28.