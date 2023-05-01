Navigating the Government Contracting Process

A City Purchasing Workshop for Business Owners

By: City of Newport News

Are you on the hunt for government contracts but finding hurdles along the way? The process can be daunting to even the most aggressive business owner. Learn how to overcome the hurdles, navigate the government procurement process, and implement practical strategies for avoiding and overcoming the most challenging obstacles.

This free workshop, presented by the Newport News Purchasing office, takes place on May 3 from 10 a.m. – noon at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center at 550 30th St., Suite 101-102.

Topics include:

identifying opportunities

navigating the procurement process

leveraging the benefits of certifications

developing effective proposals

successfully staffing and managing your contracts

balancing business operations: compliance, human resources, and finances

Learn more about the workshop, the guest speaker, and register today!