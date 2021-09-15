NC A&T lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Due to the Vaccine becoming widely available, most of the businesses and institutions in the country began to loosen or eliminate COVID restrictions, even going as far as lifting the mandatory mask mandate. Although the Vaccine suppresses some of the effects of the virus, it does not stop the contraction or the spread of the virus, resulting in another outbreak in the U.S.



As a result of the most recent outbreak, universities returning to in-person instruction in the fall had to put in place a new set of restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. North Carolina A&T was among the institutions that did not have any restrictions, save a mask mandate for in-person classes, dining halls, and other indoor facilities on campus.



Shortly after returning to campus, there were multiple COVID outbreaks in clusters on campus, causing A&T to put some restrictions in place.



Due to the outbreaks, A&T put restrictions into place that eliminated residence hall visitation, limited food services to carry out only for all dining options on campus, and limited the number of students that can be in the fitness center at any given time.



Those restrictions lasted about three weeks and saw the number of positive COVID cases drastically decrease in that time frame. As a result, NC A&T Chancellor Harold Martin announce today that A&T will be lifting the restrictions due to the work done by staff, faculty, and students.



Chancellor Martin encourages that students and staff continue to practice safe habits so that campus can continue to operate accordingly and remain safe for all.



“I would like to remind us, however, it is critical that we continue to hold ourselves accountable to sustain the current environment. Irresponsible social gatherings, where large groups gather with no unmasked, with no assurance of vaccination or negative test results of those in your vicinity, will only lead to an increase in infection rates and a need to reimpose restriction,” he said in a statement he sent to all students and staff.



