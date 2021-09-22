NC A&T partners with mobile gaming company to provide over $1 million in scholarships

By: Demetrius Benjamin

North Carolina A&T State University is partnering with mobile gaming company Zynga, to provide $1.4 million in scholarships as part of Zynga’s Social Impact Fund.



The scholarship funds are designated to start the Zynga scholars program. Zynga scholars will receive support to improve their gaming development capabilities throughout their undergraduate education.



Skills and education courses will include classes on game design, cyber security, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, dynamic data structures, databases, and efficient algorithms. Each year of the program, participants will present projects and their skill development to the College of Engineering as well as Zygna employees.



The CEO of Zygna, Frank Gibeau, started a $25 million social impact fund last year in wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. He said in a statement that the company is honored to partner with North Carolina AT&T State University’s college of engineering and to empower future Black representation in the game industry.

