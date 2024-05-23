NCAA East Regionals Day 1 Completes as Multiple MEAC Athletes Qualifying to the Quarterfinals

Norfolk, Va. – Day one of the East Coast Region Track and Field Championships wrapped up with multiple MEAC athletes recording qualifying times to compete in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship Track and Field Meet.

Howard’s Samuel Bennet finished third overall to qualify for the quarterfinals in the men’s 110m hurdles, clocking a 13.60 time.

Solomon Hammond from Coppin State will advance to the men’s 100m dash quarterfinals after a second place finish in his heat with a time of 10.33.

Norfolk State’s Kai Cole will also appear in the men’s 100m dash quarterfinals after registering a 10.40 mark securing the last non-automatic qualifying spot.

Premier Wynn from Norfolk State finished second in his heat in a to qualify for the men’s 400m hurdles quarterfinal with a time of 51.43. Howard’s Noah Langford will also advance to compete in the men’s 400m hurdles as the quarterfinal non-automatic qualifier (52.72).

Other day one competitors from the MEAC included Howard’s Zachary Hawkins who crossed the line in 13.95 in the men’s 100m dash, while Bison teammates Noah Langford and Otto Liang also saw action in the same event.

From Delaware State, Jalen Booth-Mitchell finished the men’s 200m dash in 21.09 seconds, while Hornet teammate Jaden Shelton crossed the line in 14.06 seconds in the 100m dash.

Jovan Brooks from South Carolina State competed in the men’s 400m dash registering a 47.21 mark.

In the men’s long jump Derick Robinson from Morgan State lead all MEAC competitors with a 7.12m mark. Kyle Fisher from Howard leaped 7.04m while Bison teammate Sean Wray finished with a 6.77m distance, while Malachi Aiken from Maryland Eastern Shore wrapped up the event with a 6.86m mark.

Up next: Day two will continue May 23 featuring the women’s events, in the same order as the day one men’s events. Day two will begin with the women’s hammer throw at 10 a.m., and conclude with 10,000m run set for a 6:10pm start (weather dependent).

The men’s quarterfinals will take place on May 24 at 1 p.m.

Fans can follow the MEAC athletes live on ESPN+ or track their results HERE.

For a list of events and start times click HERE.

