NCCU Students and Professor Represent U.S. at GLOMUS Camp in Nepal

Durham, NC – North Carolina Central University (NCCU) is making waves on the global stage as three jazz studies graduate students – Noah Combs, Debbie Long and David Wintermute – and their professor, Thomas Taylor, represented the United States at the GLOMUS Camp in Kathmandu, Nepal, from Oct. 19-29, 2024.

The three student musicians joined an international community of artists at this bi-annual camp, where music, dance and theater intersect in a rich cultural exchange.

Held every two years, GLOMUS brings together students and educators from more than 150 participants representing 31 institutions in 21 countries. NCCU stood as the primary representative from the U.S.

“GLOMUS was a life-changing experience. Each visit renews my appreciation for art, music, and the goodness in the world,” said Taylor. “I’m grateful to the NCCU School of Graduate Studies and Dean Jaleh Rezaie for their support and look forward to taking more students and faculty to the 2026 camp in Cape Town, South Africa.”

For NCCU, this year marks its fourth participation in GLOMUS, continuing a legacy that Taylor has helped build. In past years, he led NCCU students to camps in Brazil, Georgia and Denmark. This time, he served on the planning committee, co-led workshops on topics like “Mali Vibes & Jazz Improvisation,” performed with the large ensemble and saw the debut of his original composition, “Mango,” arranged for jazz orchestra by Danish composer Jens Christian Jensen.

The NCCU students didn’t just observe; they led and created. Each student presented a unique workshop, drawing on both personal experiences and musical storytelling:

David Wintermute shared his approach to composing with “How to Write a Blues,” engaging fellow participants in creating authentic blues narratives.

Debbie Long offered insights with her session, “Talk ’bout the Women Like Any Old Man,” highlighting the stories of women in jazz.

Noah Combs explored themes of giving and receiving in his workshop, “Take & Take – How Paul Gave So Much and Received So Little.”

“Nepal revitalized my artistic sensitivity and spirituality,” shared Wintermute. “Collaborating with musicians from around the world taught me that music transcends language and dissolves borders, creating connections beyond words.”

“Traveling to Nepal, the furthest I’ve ever been from home, was life-altering in countless ways,” said Long. “The people, the food, the music, the temples – no other place has created the magic I witnessed. I’m forever grateful.”

“Traveling globally and collaborating with so many artists was truly life-changing,” added Combs. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I’ll carry with me forever.”