Neighborhood Incentive Grants

By: City of Portsmouth

The FY 2024 Neighborhood Incentive Grant Program application period is open from August 28th until September 22nd. This city program provides grant opportunities for neighborhood enhancement projects and is designed to encourage residents to take a more active role in the beautification of the City of Portsmouth. For more information on the program, eligibility criteria, and the application process, please view the video here with the City of Portsmouth’s Grants Officer Doug Weller: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SfZBUk9mc4.

Email: wellerd@portsmouthva.gov

Website: www.portsmouthva.gov/grants

