Neighborhood Incentive Matching Grant Program Applications Open on August 28th

By: City of Portsmouth

The FY 2024 Neighborhood Incentive Grant Program application period will be open from August 28th until September 22nd. This city program provides grant opportunities for neighborhood enhancement projects and is designed to encourage residents to take a more active role in the beautification of the City of Portsmouth. The three grant project categories are Neighborhood Beautification, Neighborhood Improvement, and Special Community Initiatives. For more information on the program, eligibility criteria, and the application process, please view the video here with the City of Portsmouth’s Grants Officer Doug Weller: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SfZBUk9mc4.

Email: wellerd@portsmouthva.gov | Website www.portsmouthva.gov/grants