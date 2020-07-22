NEON DISTRICT CALL FOR NEW MURAL ARTISTS – DEADLINE AUGUST 7

NORFOLK, Va. (July 2020) The NEON District is hosting an open call for two murals to be completed by September. The projects are in partnership with several long-standing and diverse neighborhood businesses, showcasing the wide range of community involvement and investment. This year, the business and artist community felt strongly that new murals should reflect a clear opposition to racism and inequality in Norfolk and beyond.

There are two new opportunities for artist submissions: Virginia Furniture, 745 Granby Street O.J. Wholesale, 737 Granby Street

Family-owned Virginia Furniture seeks artwork inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. The mural on the rear of O.J. Wholesale, also home to Black-owned business Furious Styles on the second floor, should also reflect the current cultural climate. Black, indigenous and artists of color are strongly encouraged to apply for both.

The open call went live on July 17, and submissions are due by August 7. Selections will be made by the NEON District Public Art Committee. Artists will be announced in August with work to be completed by September. For more information and to apply, visit https://neondistrict.submittable.com/submit.

Through collective expression in public spaces, the NEON District serves to inspire, inform and imagine. Since 2013, the NEON District has hosted 110 pieces of public art, 90 of which are permanent and still on view. The selection process is dedicated to a mindful and inclusive perspective in search of artwork with exceptional merit. Not counting students or volunteers, 92 local, regional and national artists have created public art pieces, with 60% representing Black, people of color or women voices. NEON District public art must equitably represent the artistic community of Norfolk and strives each year to add to that representation.

Norfolks first official arts district, NEON (New Energy of Norfolk), is home to long-time cultural institutions like the Chrysler Museum of Art and Harrison Opera House as well as studio-based ventures like dArt Center and the Rutter Family Art Foundation, all providing artists a place to make, create and show. Within a few short blocks you can see a muralist at work, take in an improv comedy performance at Push Comedy Theater, watch a live glass-working demonstration, shop for unique home goods, get a tattoo or dine out at an eclectic restaurant. Learn more at www.NEONNFK.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @neonnfk.