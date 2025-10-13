NEON Festival Celebrates Ten Years of Art, Entertainment

NORFOLK, VA. – The 10th Annual NEON Festival will be held in Downtown Norfolk’s NEON District on Thursday, October 16 and Friday, October 17 from 6 to 10pm. Presented by Arts Alliance and PRA Group, the landmark celebration includes wide-ranging festivities from local artists, event producers, the unveiling of 10 new art projects and collaborations with neighborhood arts partners. The immersive, street-wide festival is free and open to the public.

Since 2015, the NEON Festival has brought hundreds of artists to Norfolk’s arts district and thousands of visitors. The annual celebration serves as catalyst for new art works and an opportunity for the public to experience the unique and vibrant atmosphere in the neighborhood. By design, Festival founders from Chrysler Museum Glass Studio, AltDaily and Downtown Norfolk Council created a reason to return to NEON each year through the creation of murals and public art that would be unveiled each fall. This year continues that tradition with ten new projects, one for every year of the NEON, as well as a robust line-up of programming and entertainment.

“This 10th anniversary is a milestone that has been a decade in the making,” said Rachel McCall, chair of this year’s festival. “Since the dawn of the NEON District and the Festival, we’ve witnessed the power local artists and performers have to invigorate a community. Year after year, NEON is transformed by the creative energy thousands of people make together. We are so proud that the spark from a decade ago continues to fuel our community.”

This year’s festival is a direct reflection of NEON’s ten-year journey. Many past participants are returning and many area artists were invited back to create new art projects or programs. Thirteen area event producers will take over their own area of the Festival, curating unique entertainment, art installations, live music, immersive experiences and more.

Highlights of the 10th Annual NEON Festival include:

Festival Kick-Off: Thursday, October 16 at the Chrysler Museum of Art and Perry Glass Studio

Glass After Dark: Live glassmaking demonstrations in the hot shop paired with live music from the Bread Collectors Band, 7-10pm

10th Anniversary Toast in the Meredith Hot Shop to celebrate a decade of the NEON District, 6:30pm

Music from the GSA Jazz Band and Strolling Strings, plus dance performances from AMI Dance and The Governor’s School for the Arts

Glow Yoga with Bhav Brigade and Melodic Meditation on the Studio’s outdoor loading dock

Communityprogramming from TCC, the Maury Photo Club and WHRO

Norfolk Tour Company Art Tour of the district, leaving from Grace Street at 7pm

At the Chrysler Museum, a separate, ticketed members’ preview of Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era exhibition, 6-8pm

It’s Electric! A Free Dance Concert at Favor Nation Church, 6:30pm-8:30pm

District-Wide Celebration: Friday, October 17 at the Plot and around Granby Street

Fresh Radio, Virginia Opera, Teens with a Purpose at The Plot Beer Garden with DJ sets from Selecta 720 and DJ Chef Dro, 6pm-10pm

Interdimensional, a cosmic nightlife experience from The Doper Showand Foster Beauty Fashion Show, with runway shows, live performances, and surreal art installations at the Texaco Building, 6pm-10pm

757 Makerspace and House Revival Project’s house music and art installations at the Cofer Lot Beer Garden

Rollbounce Rollout presents a glowing runway and skate floor for all wheels in Magazine Lane South and an immersive installation by artist Ashleigh Bagwell in Magazine Lane North

Scenes from The Addams Family by The Hurrah Players and the Season 5 launch of Truth Be Told: Virginia by Heard Productions in the Hugh R. Copeland Center, 6:30pm

That’s Flee Vol. 8 (NEON Edition) open-air vendor market on Wilson Avenue

Old Dominion University’s arts programs at new NEON bookstore Eleanor’s NFK

757 Create’s Lunatique and the Black Out juried group art exhibition at Zeke’s NFK

Darknight ENT and XIMERAx’s Recon Music Lab, an immersive music discovery showcase at Granby St. Glow Juice Bar

Hands-on art experiences with DoodleFest, Rowena Finn, 757 Quilting Guild, d’Art Center, Norfolk State University and many more

The full festival schedule is available at neonnfk.com/neon-festival.

A Decade of Public Art: #10for10

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the NEON District’s public art program, visitors are encouraged to discover 10 key works of art, from large-scale murals to tiny hidden gems, that celebrate a decade of creativity. Highlights include the return of iconic mural New Energy of Norfolk by Rick Nickel, Mickael Broth’s double-sided skybridge mural on Voss Street, 13 new Fusion at NEON panels surrounding the new apartment building, new mural projects by long-time NEON artists Andy Harris, Heidi Peelen, Lindsay Horne and BERK, plus a special 10th Anniversary Yarn Bomb by the Fiber Arts Society.

As a special coda to the District celebration, Downtown Norfolk Council is issuing NEON at Ten: A History of Public Art in Norfolk’s Arts District. The 244-page hardcover book documents the evolution of NEON’s street art from very early days to now. Featuring more than 200 works of art, the catalogue offers stunning photographs of murals and deeply personal essays from important contributors to the District. Pre-orders are available now and the book will be available for purchase at the NEON Festival.

The NEON Festival is presented by Arts Alliance and PRA Group with beverages provided by Elation Brewing and Crunchy Hydration. It is produced by the Downtown Norfolk Council and the Chrysler Museum of Art and Glass Studio with media partners Jpixx and Have a Good Day. Additional sponsors include Fusion at NEON, Glass Light Hotel and Gallery, Legend Property Group, MacArthur Center, Pilot Place, Rutter Mills, VisitNorfolk, Retail Alliance, and Work Program Architects. Additional support has been provided by the City of Norfolk.