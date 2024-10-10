New Application Deadline for our Spring 2025 Internship Programs!

We are excited to announce a new application deadline for our Leadership Institute Spring 2025 Internship Programs!

Deadline: Friday, November 1, 2024

As a valued member of the CBCF community, we invite you to help us spread the word about this incredible opportunity for young leaders to grow and gain invaluable experience in public policy and business-related careers.

What are the Program Options?

State Farm Communications Internship

Walmart Emerging Leaders Internship

Pathways to C-Suite Internship

Who is Eligible to Apply?

Rising college seniors or recent graduates (within the last 24 months) by the program start date (January 13, 2025).

Must have a 2.5 GPA or 3.0 GPA (C-Suite Interns).

Interest in public policy or business careers.

What are the Benefits?

Free Housing in Washington, D.C.

Networking Opportunities with influential leaders and professionals.

Bi-Weekly Stipend to support your experience.

Through programs like this, we are investing in the future of Black leadership and empowering our emerging leaders to move from Vision to Victory.

View the Internship Applications

Help us ensure that more students have access to these life-changing experiences. Share this opportunity with the youth in your life, whether it’s a family member, friend, or someone in your network.

Let’s continue building a future where our youth can turn their visions into victories!

For more information, please visit cbcfinc.org/internships or email our Leadership Institute team at internships@cbcfinc.org.