New Bicycle Race Comes to Newport News

Newport News and THR Cycling club have joined forces to welcome a new competitive sporting event in our city. The Newport News Twilight Criterium is an elite amateur bicycle racing event sanctioned by USA Cycling that will take place on Sat. July 30, 3 – 9:30 p.m. on city streets in the Yard District. The one-kilometer race includes eight turns, starts and ends at City Hall, 2400 Washington Ave., and is made up of two square city blocks between Huntington and West Avenues and 25th – 27th Streets. The short uphill and fast downhill course, along with twilight, dusk and dark conditions are sure to challenge the more than 300 beginner to elite cyclists expected. The Newport News Twilight Criterium offers eight races for men and women of varying ages and expertise, including a free Kid’s Fun Race for children 3–9 years of age. Cash prizes range from $250 – $2,500 made possible by sponsors including Compass Intermodal, Hornsby Tire and Service Center, Hylton Builders, TREK, Village Bicycles, Cutaway, and many more. The public is encouraged to come to the Yard District to cheer on the cyclists who can reach speeds up to 45 miles per hour, enjoy food trucks, and take advantage of free bike safety checks offered by the TREK stores of Hampton Roads. For complete race information or to register go to www.bikereg.com/newport-news-criterium.