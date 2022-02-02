New City Council Voter Districts

The local election system in Virginia Beach has changed. Find your new voting district, understand why these changes have occurred and get your questions answered.

What Are the New Council Districts and How Is the System Different?

Virginia Beach’s historic 7-4 hybrid system divided the City into 7 residence districts and 3 at-large seats (plus the Mayor) such that voters were able to vote for all 11 Council members.

The new system, which has been imposed by a federal court, is a 10-1 ward system, which divides the City into 10 ward districts of approximately equal voting age population. Under this system, each voter will be able to vote for only the Mayor and the representative for their ward district.

Why Is the System Changing?



A federal court recently ordered that the City’s election system for City Council members be changed to a 10-1 ward district system to comply with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia imposed the system as its remedy to the alleged Section 2 violation. The City has appealed the decision to the U,S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. More specific information about the case is available here.



Changes to the City’s Election System Are Twofold.

The system itself is changing by virtue of the federal court ruling in the Holloway case, and

The federal court also incorporated the 2020 Census data into the new district maps to adjust for population shifts and changes.

How Will This Affect Me?



Services, like your pickup days for trash and recycling won’t change as a result of this ruling. Neither will your child’s school district. What is changing is how residents select locally elected leaders. You may also vote in a new precinct and at a new polling location. Precinct and polling location changes are still being determined, but rest assured that every Virginia Beach address will receive a mailing identifying their new ward district, voting precinct name, and polling location. Once it becomes available, you may also look up this information at Elections.Virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/polling-place-lookup/.