New Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Pics and Update

On Monday, May 25 the first turbine foundation was safely and successfully installed into the ocean floor followed by a second on May 30. The turbines will be installed on these foundations later this month. Later this year they will provide enough clean, renewable energy to power 3,000 Virginia households. I have attached some photos from the foundation installation and here is a link to videos of the first foundation installation: Click here to access FileShare.

The CVOW pilot project will be the first installed in federal waters and provides Dominion Energy with valuable permitting, design, installation, and operations experience.

Survey work is now underway for our large-scale commercial wind deployment in the adjacent Virginia Wind Energy Area. The project is the largest in North America with up to 2,600 megawatts of clean and energy delivered to customers by 2026. That is enough electricity to power up to 650,000 homes. The project will help create a domestic supply chains anchored in Hampton Roads, which will ultimately lower the costs of offshore wind development.

Clean air and sustainable energy are important to our customers, and are top priorities for us, too. Offshore wind plays a key role in the company’s continued carbon reduction to meet standards outlined by the Virginia Clean Economy Act and Dominion Energy’s goals of net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions across its 20 states by 2050.