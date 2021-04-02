New Cox Innovation Lab at Boys & Girls Club Provides Opportunities for Newport News

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula celebrated the launch of a new technology-filled Innovation Lab at its Crossroads Village Club in Newport News earlier this week. The Lab was made possible by a $25,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation. The James M. Cox Foundation is named in honor of Cox Enterprises’ founder and provides funding for capital campaigns and special projects in communities where the company operates.

“We are grateful for this amazing gift from the James M. Cox Foundation and our friends and corporate partners at Cox Communications,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula President & CEO Hal Smith. “Our kids will be able to expand their knowledge during our Power Hour, daily time set aside to complete school work and receive help from tutors, while building upon their knowledge in STEM (science, education, math and technology) programs with the 3D printers.”

The donation is part of a $150,000 grant the James M. Cox Foundation provided to create five Cox Innovation Labs across the nation. Innovation Labs are the cornerstone of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Club Tech program, which provide students access to a curriculum to advance their computer literacy skills. These Innovation Labs also help bridge the digital divide for children without access to a computer or internet connection at home.

“A reliable connection to the internet is more important now than ever before,” said J.D. Myers, II, region manager and senior vice president of Cox in Virginia. “We’re committed to ensuring our children are connected at school, at home and right here at the Boys & Girls Club, where so many children spend their afternoons. We look forward to the incredible achievements we’re going to see from all of these bright kids in the coming years.”

In addition to the Innovation Lab grant, Cox has made great strides in expanding broadband access in Virginia. Through community partnerships with organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs, Connect2Compete (C2C) and CARES Act funding, Cox is moving the needle on bridging the digital divide for families and students in Virginia. In 2020, Cox connected more than 5,000 students to a broadband connection through C2C.