New Documentary Celebrates Whittaker Memorial Hospital



MONDAY. NOVEMBER 9. 2020 (By City of Newport News)

The Southeast Community in Newport News has a rich history, including serving as home to the first and only African American hospital in the city and in Eastern Virginia. The hospital was established through the hard work and vision of two African American physicians, Drs. Walter T. Foreman and Robert L. Whittaker, who wanted to provide quality medical care to the city’s growing Black population during the first half of the 20th century. They partnered with Drs. William P. Dickerson and Welcome T. Jones to found the hospital in 1908. Prior to this, the only medical care available to the city’s Black residents was a clinic housed in the city jail.

Whittaker Memorial Hospital quickly grew, moving from the James A. Fields House to a frame hospital built in 1915 and finally a three-wing, multi-story brick building with modern operating facilities in 1943. Designed by two prominent African American architects, William Henry Moses, Jr. and Charles Thaddeus Russell, the new hospital building had a 58-bed capacity but grew through two later additions to 166 beds. It served the city’s Black community until closing in 1985 and is one of a few African American hospitals in the U.S. built and designed by African American physicians and architects.

In honor of the 77th anniversary of the dedication of Whittaker Memorial Hospital, Newport News Public Library (NNPL) is debuting a documentary, “The Story of Whittaker Memorial Hospital,” on the NNPL YouTube channel at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 1 4. This short film tells the story of early African American physicians in the Southeast Community and their struggle for inclusion. The film is narrated by people who worked at Whittaker Memorial Hospital and leaders in the field of African American studies, including:



Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, history professor at Norfolk State University and a nationally recognized scholar in African American history

Dr. Kermit Ashby, son of the late Dr. Samuel Ashby, a prominent physician in the Southeast community and long-term attending physician at Whittaker Memorial Hospital

Mr. Sheldon Tucker, former Hospital Administrator Trainee

Ms. Hazel King, former Registered Nurse at the hospital

Ms. Gail Byrd, former Registered Nurse at the hospital

Following the premiere, NNPL will host a virtual panel discussion with the filmmakers and oral history participants. The Zoom link for the discussion will be available on Friday, November 13 on the NNPL Facebook page and the NNPL events calendar. Visit the YouTube Channel now for a sneak peek of the Whittaker documentary.

“The Story of Whittaker Memorial Hospital” is the first installment in a series focused on African American history in the Southeast Community of Newport News. The documentaries are part of NNPL’s “Say It Loud Project,” a multi-media series that documents the socio-political history of African Americans in Newport News, with a special emphasis on the development of the Southeast Community. For more information, visit the Newport News Public Library website