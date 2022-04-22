New Election Districts Map Approved

After holding community meetings and receiving feedback from citizens, City Council approved the Newport News Redistricting Plan on March 22. The plan contains a new map and ordinance for electoral districts and voting precincts. The plan was sent to the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia, and he approved the Redistricting Plan on April 11. The new map and ordinance applies to City Council and School Board elections going forward, including the General Election this November. Redistricting is required every 10 years following the Census for localities that elect candidates from a district or ward system, which Newport News does. The purpose of decennial redistricting is to equalize, as nearly as practical, representation in the election districts on the basis of population. More information on the approved Redistricting Plan is available on the Planning Department’s website.