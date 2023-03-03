New Executive Director at AoM

By: AoM

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Dr. Kathryn “Kate” Swanson is joining Arts on Main as the new Executive Director. Kate brings a background and passion for the arts that fits well with Arts on Main’s mission to enrich people’s lives by providing a creative environment for the arts to flourish.

Swanson brings more than 15 years of experience in museum work and education. She grew up in the Tidewater area and earned her bachelor’s degree in Anthropology and Art History from the College of William and Mary before moving to Boston where she earned a doctorate in Historical Archaeology from Boston University. She began her museum career with the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation. Subsequently, she was on the staff of Harvard University’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology and later served as the curator of collections at Plimoth Patuxet (formerly Plimoth Plantation). Most recently, Kate is an assistant professor of History at Principia College. Her museum work allowed her to bring art, history, and culture to communities through gallery exhibits, lectures, and programs. As an educator, Kate sees art as an important way to demonstrate complex ideas. “Whether you are teaching math through calculating the amount of yarn needed for a scarf or bringing history and culture to life through paintings and sculpture,” she said, “art can offer a rich, dynamic way of connecting with lessons and life that nothing else can provide.”

Kate is eager to apply her background to her new role at Arts on Main. “I am excited to work with the staff, artists, board members, and the Gloucester community in continuing to offer and develop engaging programs, classes, and gallery shows. Arts on Main is a vibrant organization and an important feature of the Gloucester community with opportunities to explore art from a variety of different perspectives. I am delighted to be joining the team.”

An avid art lover and collector, Kate has explored art through a variety of media, with specialties in weaving and painting. Much of her work is inspired by her love of history, travel, and nature as she regularly recreates historic textiles and paints scenes from her travels abroad. She is looking forward to starting as the new Arts on Main Executive Director in early June.