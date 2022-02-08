New Exhibition at the Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center Features Photographic Work of William “Bill” Grace

By: City of Newport News

The new Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center at Christopher Newport University (CNU) offers visitors and students unique and incredible encounters with the visual arts. Their current exhibition, Night Light, brings together the works of five artists who manipulate light and shadow to capture, reveal, and re-interpret patterns and behaviors found in nature that often go unnoticed until made to be seen. The works all aim to inspire the feeling of wonder that we experience when immersed in nature itself. A new exhibit, Through the Eyes of Photographer William “Bill” Grace, honors a Newport News resident celebrating his 92nd birthday. Grace has been practicing photography since his youth and is known for his keen eye and ability to capture the beauty of the world through landscape, nature, and street photography. In recent years, he has been using drones to gain new photographic perspectives and operates a company called Unique Photography LLC. Following graduation from his high school in Pittsburgh, where he served as the class photographer, Grace worked as a photographer for the Pittsburgh Courier, one of only two African American newspapers in the country at the time. To accommodate his work, he painted his bedroom black and converted it into a darkroom. Grace eventually joined the US Air Force, where he remained for 22 years. Throughout his time in the military, he maintained his proficiency in photography and computer technology, allowing him to make a smooth transition from film to digital photography. Upon his retirement, he started his own facility maintenance company, Grace Industries, which is still in operation today. Through the Eyes of Photographer William “Bill” Grace will run through March 27, 2022. The Mary M. Torggler Center at Christopher Newport is open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. The Torggler is closed to the public on Mondays and during campus holidays. Admission to all exhibitions at the Torggler is free. The Torggler also offers year-round art classes and workshops for children and adults. For more information about the exhibition and the Torggler, visit thetorggler.org.