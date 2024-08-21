New First Spouses Partnership to Raise Fentanyl Crisis Awareness

On August 21, 2024, on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin proudly announced a powerful partnership with First Lady Tammy Murphy of New Jersey in a united effort to address the devastating fentanyl crisis across the nation alongside the opioid epidemic. The initiative brings the Nation’s First Spouses to raise awareness and education and bring a call to action on the dangers of synthetic opioids like fentanyl.



“On average, five Virginians die every day as a result of fentanyl overdose, an unspeakable tragedy that is entirely preventable. Tiny amounts of fentanyl can be lethal, and it only takes one encounter for a life to be lost. That’s why we are committed to educating every American about the risks and the importance of having life-saving conversations,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin.



First Spouses across the country, alongside Virginia’s influencers, athletes, colleges, and sports teams have united to honor lives lost and raise awareness by flying flags at half-staff for lives lost, adorning executive mansions with purple ribbons, and lighting buildings to purple to represent the color of recovery.



“The Fentanyl epidemic has tragically affected families across America,” said First Lady Tammy Murphy. “I am proud to join with First Lady Youngkin and first spouses from every corner of our country to raise awareness and amplify tools to fight this crisis. We have had enough of watching mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, grandparents, friends, and extended family members experience the loss of their loved ones to preventable drug overdoses.”



As part of this initiative, the First Spouses are encouraging everyone to visit itonlytakesone.virginia.gov to learn more about the dangers of fentanyl and to commit to having conversations with loved ones that could save lives.