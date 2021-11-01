New Jersey Students Eligible for Hampton University Scholarships Valued at $45,000 Each through New PSEG STEM Scholarship Program for Diverse Students

The PSEG Foundation, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, has established the PSEG Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) scholarship fund at Hampton University. The scholarship fund is designated only for students from New Jersey who will be entering freshmen in August 2022. All candidates for the scholarship must be studying in STEM-related areas such as engineering, mathematics, and information technology.

“We are grateful for PSEG’s continued commitment to Hampton University and its stellar School of Engineering and Technology,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “By establishing this new STEM scholarship for New Jersey residents, PSEG is creating an opportunity for growth and development of new diverse STEM scholars.”

“We are delighted with this investment in our future Hampton students by the PSEG Foundation,” said Assistant Dean of the School of Engineering and Technology, Dr. Demetrius Geddis. “We are looking forward to having new dynamic students scholars from New Jersey as part of the Hampton University family.”

PSEG Foundation President Calvin Ledford said, “We are proud to have worked with the leadership of Hampton University to build a program that will award scholarships to four academically high achieving students. Further, freshmen selected as part of this program who continue to do well and matriculate at Hampton will have their scholarship renewed for an additional year, receiving $22,500 each for the remaining year of the fund. This program embodies the PSEG Foundation’s aim to support economic empowerment and equity throughout our communities.”

“As a New Jerseyan, I’m so proud and excited to learn that our own PSEG has established such a fund at my alma mater,” said William Parrish, President of North New Jersey Chapter of Hampton’s National Alumni Association. “New Jersey is a top state for students attending Hampton, and these scholars will be among wonderful company when they get to campus. The NHAA Chapter will do whatever we can to assist in getting the word out about this scholarship opportunity at Hampton thanks to New Jersey’s own PSEG.”

In addition to being from New Jersey, students competing for the scholarship must meet the minimum scholarship criteria:

Must attend Hampton Full-TimeMust be a resident of the state of New JerseyMust have a minimum 3.2 GPA to be consideredMust major in a science, technology, math, or other STEM-related academic areaMust have a financial need, as determined by the Hampton University Office of Financial Aid and ScholarshipsThe Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships selects all scholars based on the criteria identified. However, they will conduct application reviews in concert with the School of Engineering and Technology and the Office of Admissions as this is a highly competitive scholarship opportunity.

For additional information on submitting an application for this fund or if you have questions, contact Dr. Demetris Geddis at demetrius.geddis@hamptonu.edu or call the School of Engineering and Technology at 757-728-6970.

Hampton University is a comprehensive institution of higher education, dedicated to the promotion of learning, building of character and preparation of promising students for positions of leadership and service. Its curriculum emphasis is scientific and professional with a strong liberal arts under girding. In carrying out its mission, the University requires that everything that it does be of the highest quality. A historically black institution, Hampton University is committed to multiculturalism. The University serves students from diverse national, cultural and economic backgrounds. Research and public service are integral parts of Hampton’s mission. In order to enhance scholarship and discovery, the faculty is engaged in writing, research, and grantsmanship. In achieving its mission, Hampton University offers exemplary programs and opportunities which enable students, faculty and staff to grow, develop and contribute to our society in a productive and useful manner.

