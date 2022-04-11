New launch VB website connects small businesses with business resources

By: Virginia Beach

Council Member Sabrina Wooten and the Virginia Beach Department

of Economic Development are expanding efforts to reach more small

businesses via Launch VB, a business initiative and new online resource

for those who want to start a business or expand an existing business.

“With Virginia Beach being ranked 24th among ‘The 75 Best American

Cities to Start a Business,’ it proves we have the knowledge and experts

to help those who want to build on their dream of owning a business,”

said Wooten. “The resources we offer through our Economic Development

department will help aspiring business owners establish companies that

will contribute greatly to our city and its economic base.”

From writing a business plan and obtaining licenses, to finding new

markets and incentives – Launch VB can help. The site consolidates

critical information such as financial and hiring advice, location ideas, and

other resources to help establish their business.

“Realizing the vision of establishing a business can be a challenge, but

we have the means to help small and minority-owned businesses move

their plans from the desktop to reality,” said Wooten. “There are many

opportunities for new and existing businesses in Virginia Beach. We want

to help entrepreneurs make the most of them.”

More information about Launch VB can be found at virginiabeach.gov/

services/launch-virginia-beach, or by calling Economic Development at

757-385-6464.