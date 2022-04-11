New launch VB website connects small businesses with business resources
By: Virginia Beach
Council Member Sabrina Wooten and the Virginia Beach Department
of Economic Development are expanding efforts to reach more small
businesses via Launch VB, a business initiative and new online resource
for those who want to start a business or expand an existing business.
“With Virginia Beach being ranked 24th among ‘The 75 Best American
Cities to Start a Business,’ it proves we have the knowledge and experts
to help those who want to build on their dream of owning a business,”
said Wooten. “The resources we offer through our Economic Development
department will help aspiring business owners establish companies that
will contribute greatly to our city and its economic base.”
From writing a business plan and obtaining licenses, to finding new
markets and incentives – Launch VB can help. The site consolidates
critical information such as financial and hiring advice, location ideas, and
other resources to help establish their business.
“Realizing the vision of establishing a business can be a challenge, but
we have the means to help small and minority-owned businesses move
their plans from the desktop to reality,” said Wooten. “There are many
opportunities for new and existing businesses in Virginia Beach. We want
to help entrepreneurs make the most of them.”
More information about Launch VB can be found at virginiabeach.gov/
services/launch-virginia-beach, or by calling Economic Development at
757-385-6464.