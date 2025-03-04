NEW LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

NEW Suffolk Department of Economic Development Director

We are happy to Welcome Janet Days as the City of Suffolk’s new Director of Economic Development! Captain Days, USN (Retired) culminated her military service as the first African American commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk and was among a few women to command a guided missile destroyer, the USS McFaul (DDG 74). She has numerous degrees and has earned distinguished honors for her service. Her role in Economic Development will be to spearhead initiatives to attract and retain businesses, foster economic growth and enhance job creation for the Suffolk community.