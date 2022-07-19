New National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988

By: City of Newport News

People in a mental health crisis have a new way to reach out for help. Instead of dialing the current 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, they can simply call or text the numbers 9-8-8.

When people reach out to 988, they will be connected to trained counselors who are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.

In Virginia, additional initiatives and services are being paired with the 988 program such as providing local resources based on a caller’s area code, or information for 23-hour observation centers if needed. Virginia is only one of four states that implemented a tax to ensure the 988 program is funded and available to those in crisis.

Even though 988 has now launched nationally, the current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.