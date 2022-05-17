New Partner Joins Choice Neighborhoods Initiative

In 2019, the City of Newport News and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority received a $30 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Choice Neighborhoods Initiative program. This grant is transforming the Marshall-Ridley area in the Southeast Community, creating new housing options, community services, recreational opportunities, and parks. A key component of the Marshall-Ridley Transformation Plan is engaging with former Ridley Place residents to ensure they are aware of available resources and have the support they need to thrive. The City of Newport News has partnered with Urban Strategies, Inc. (USI) to lead this important part of the Plan. USI will provide the following strategic pillars of service for each former Ridley household: Develop economic opportunities, with focuses on employment, entrepreneurship, and other strategies used to address the wealth gap for low-income and communities of color.Create cradle-to-college/career successes to ensure every scholar has access to equitable educational opportunities.Strengthen access to high quality health services to support healthy lifestyle outcomes for former Ridley residents of all ages.Implement a range of comprehensives human service supports to ensure households not only have supports to build stability, but also a pathway towards thriving.

Founded in 1978, USI is a leader in the field of community development, with extensive experience in place-based human capital development. USI will utilize its results-based, people-centered approach to partner with former residents of Ridley and the greater Newport News community. To learn more about USI, visit www.urbanstrategiesinc.org. Get all of the details on the Newport News Choice Neighborhood Initiative at www.newportnewschoice.com.