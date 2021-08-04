New Police Officers| Special Events/Alerts for Saturday| Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Swearing-In Ceremony for New Officers Held Today

The Portsmouth Police Department held the New Officer Swearing-In Ceremony today, August 4th, for Basic Law Enforcement Class 21- A. To view the ceremony in its entirety, please use the YouTube link below or watch it on PCTV Channel 48/39.

Congratulations to these New Officers!

In the photo above, from left to right:

Seldon A. Wright

DaQuan R. Wells

Loreal M. Hardesty

Austin R. Hagood

Zachary H. Grossman

Anish Babu

— A Message from the Portsmouth Police Department —

Special Events on Saturday, August 7th, to Alter Traffic Patterns

On Saturday, August 7th, the City of Portsmouth will host multiple events that will alter the flow of traffic in the Olde Towne area.

At 6:45 a.m., the Portsmouth Police Department will block off sections of the following roads for the Coast Guard 10 K Run:

London Boulevard



Crawford Street



Court Street



Port Center Parkway



The traffic Circle located at Bart & Court Streets



If you have plans to attend the Olde Towne Antique and Flea Market, which is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the best route of travel is from High Street to Middle Street.

If you plan to visit the 2021 Farmer’s Market, open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the best route of travel is also High Street. Parking for both events is available on High Street, Court Street, and the County Street Garage.

If you need to visit Portsmouth Police Headquarters or the Portsmouth Magistrate’s Office, the best path of travel is Effingham Street to Lincoln Street, Lincoln Street to 5th Street, and then 5th Street to Fayette Street. There will be signs on Lincoln Street to assist people headed to the Police Department and Magistrate’s Office.

Traffic should be cleared up by 1 p.m. the same day. Thank you for your patience as we direct traffic flow on August 7th, we wish drivers a safe and happy Saturday!

FEMA and FCC Plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Wednesday, August 11th, at 2:20 p.m.

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on Wednesday, August 11th, beginning at 2:20 p.m. EST. Test messages will be sent to televisions and radios along with cell phones that have opted-in to receive test messages. These messages will state that this is only a test. If conditions on August 11th require the rescheduling of the test, the secondary test date is Wednesday, August 25th, at the same time.

The purpose of this emergency alert test is to ensure that the EAS and WEA systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level. More information about the test and the alert systems is available here from the FCC’s website.

