NEW Portsmouth YouthBuild Skilled Trades Program

By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth At Work is looking to help young people gain job skills through a *NEW* program – Portsmouth YouthBuild. Participants must be between the ages of 16 and 24 AND not enrolled in public school. The mission is to get at-risk youth into classrooms to learn skilled trades like HVAC, electrical, plumbing and carpentry, and earn money while they learn – with a six month commitment.

Recruitment is open NOW until September 2, 2022. Orientations and Interviews will be conducted September 12th through September 23rd. **First cohort class begins October 10, 2022.

Application available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kjFXoVXwyv1qnG4Ftglh-DwFGWHzRcL8/view. Email application to atwork@portsmouthva.gov or drop off at 200 High Street, Suite 201, Downtown Portsmouth (same building as TowneBank).