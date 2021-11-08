New Program for Newport News Job Seekers

Network2Work is a statewide initiative that connects job seekers to the skills and resources they need to secure family-sustaining wages. The program also helps employers find quality employees for their companies. Network2Work has four pilot sites, including Newport News. The program utilizes community-based “connectors,” well-respected individuals at the center of social networks in their neighborhoods, local organizations, schools, places of worship, and immigrant communities. Connectors help refer job seekers to the program’s staff who then help the job seeker chart a resource pathway that leads to securing a job. The network of service providers offers a wide range of resources, including training, childcare, transportation, and much more. Newport News residents who are looking for a new job or those who are ready to embark upon a new career are encouraged to learn more about Network2Work. For more information, visit www.n2work.org or contact Rachel Edwards at 757-418-9068. Network2Work is also looking for employers to join the job network. The program will help employers gain access to new talent for high demand jobs, recruit and train candidates, and connect job seekers to support services to ensure employee success. Interested Employers can also visit www.n2work.org or contact Tracy Evans at 757-373-4980.