NEW PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR NAMED

CHESAPEAKE – City Manager Christopher Price has announced the appointment of C. Earl Sorey, Jr., P.E., as Chesapeake’s new Director of Public Works, effective July 7, 2020. Sorey replaces Eric Martin, P.E., who is retiring after more than 21 years with the City. The Department of Public Works is responsible for a wide array of City services, including roadway maintenance, waste administration, facilities construction and maintenance, and other areas.

“Earl’s technical expertise, coupled with his knowledge of the City and his demonstrated commitment to public service and our citizens, drove his selection following a national search process,” said City Manager Price. “He has been an advocate for improving our customer service levels and prioritizing infrastructure needs, while also working tirelessly to build and leverage the City’s strong working relationships with local, state, and federal partners in both project management and funding. I am extremely pleased to have him as part of the City’s senior leadership team.”

Sorey, a Chesapeake native, most recently served as Assistant Director of Public Works, a post he has held since 2013. He has previously served as Chesapeake’s City Engineer and Traffic & Transportation Engineer. Sorey also served as City Traffic Engineer in the City of Portsmouth for nearly two years, and as an Engineer I/II in Virginia Beach for four years.

Sorey began his career as an Engineering Intern with the City of Chesapeake in 1988, before being hired by the City as a Traffic Engineering Technician I/II. In total, Sorey has almost 32 years of public service in the engineering field.

“As a life-long resident of the City of Chesapeake, I am extremely honored to serve as Public Works Director for the community that I know and love,” said Sorey. “I look forward to working with the great Public Works team as we continue to provide the highest level of customer service to all of our citizens.”

Sorey is a Registered Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He has received the G. Robert House, Jr. Award from the American Society for Public Administration (ASPA) and the Mid-Atlantic Region Professional Manager of the Year Award from the American Public Works Association.