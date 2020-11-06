NEW RUSH STREET GAMING CASINO APPROVED BY VOTERS IN PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA Rivers Casino Portsmouth will launch Victory Boulevard Entertainment District

Portsmouth, VA, & Chicago, IL-November 4, 2020-A great new place to work

and play is coming to Portsmouth, Virginia. Chicago-based Rush Street

Gaming will develop and operate the latest addition to its growing

portfolio of gaming and entertainment venues-Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

On Nov. 3, Portsmouth voters greenlighted Rush Street’s $300 million

casino project planned for Victory Boulevard. Rivers Casino Portsmouth

will bring 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 temporary construction jobs to

the currently vacant site.

As the anchor of Portsmouth’s up-and-coming Entertainment District, the

new Rivers Casino includes plans for a hotel, indoor and outdoor concert

venues, conference space, multiple restaurants and more. Rivers Casino’s

gaming floor will feature a wide variety of slots, table games, a poker

room, and a state-of-the-art BetRivers Sportsbook.

“This is a great day for Portsmouth,” said Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe.

“The Portsmouth voters have said yes to a new economic opportunity – an

opportunity that will not only create great new jobs, but also generate

more than $16 million in new annual tax revenues for our community. With

Rush Street Gaming, Portsmouth has secured an excellent developer and

operator of world-class destination casinos, with a track record of

keeping promises, community support, and job creation. We’ve chosen our

partner very well.”

Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s estimated annual payroll will be $62 million

with a Portsmouth First commitment to build a diverse workforce and to

hire locally. Without exception, all Rush Street casinos have been voted

a “Top Workplace” by their Team Members.

In July 2020, The Virginia Lottery Board pre-certified Rush Street Gaming

to operate a casino in Virginia. With the referendum now approved by

residents, application for licensing is the next step. Rush Street

anticipates opening within two years of receiving a gaming license from

the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We thank the residents of Portsmouth, the City of Portsmouth, and the

Portsmouth Economic Development team for their support,” said Neil Bluhm,

chairman of Rush Street Gaming. “We’re eager to get construction

underway, so this strong economic engine for the Commonwealth and the

local community can start producing benefits.”

Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming and entertainment

companies in America. Through its affiliates, Rush Street owns and

operates market-leading casinos in Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area);

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Schenectady, New York. Rush

Street and its affiliates also developed the Fallsview Casino & Resort in

Niagara Falls, Ontario, in close partnership with the Province; and

Riverwalk Casino & Resort in Vicksburg, Mississippi, which was acquired by

Churchill Downs in 2012.

Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming have a long and proud record of

diversity and inclusion throughout all its business operations nationwide.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth will utilize minority, women and veteran-owned

small businesses in every phase of its construction and operation.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth<https://www.riverscasinoportsmouth.com/> will

solicit local minority participation for 5% of the equity contribution or

$5 million, whichever is greater, from minority-owned businesses or

private investors who are minorities and, as required by securities laws,

are accredited investors.

To avoid conflicts of interest, public-sector employees, elected officials

at any/all levels of government, their spouses, dependents, and immediate

family members are ineligible to participate as investors or owners.