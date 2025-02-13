New Security Feature for Virginia EBT Cards

Exciting news for Virginia SNAP recipients! The Virginia Department of Social Services has introduced a new security feature to help SNAP recipients protect their benefits. With the only officially licensed ConnectEBT app, you can now lock and unlock your EBT card to safeguard your benefits from unauthorized use.

When your card is not in use, simply lock it through the app for added security. When you’re ready to shop, unlock your card with just a few taps. It’s an easy way to take control of your benefits and prevent fraud.

To get started, download the ConnectEBT app on your mobile device, log into your account, and select the “Lock/Unlock” option. If you suspect any unauthorized activity on your card, change your PIN immediately and contact the Virginia EBT Customer Service Helpdesk at 866-281-2448.

For more information about this feature, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/EBTLockUnlock/. Take advantage of this new feature today and keep your benefits secure!