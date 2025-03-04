New Suffolk Business

Suffolk has a long and rich agricultural history. Expanding on this, the City of Suffolk is declaring March as Ag Month in a special Proclamation supported by Suffolk City Council. March has a history of being a great time to celebrate Ag Day, Ag Week and now, Ag Month as well! We celebrate National Agriculture Month during the month of March and Ag Day on March 18th to bring awareness to the significant contribution that the agricultural industry has on our society and its influence on our future. From food production to job creation, agriculture enriches nearly every part of our lives and plays a vital role in our local community and across the globe. Once the proclamation is live you will be able to read it on the Suffolk city website.