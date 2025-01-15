NEW TEMPORARY TRAFFIC PATTERN TO BEGIN ON I-64

New roadway configuration for westbound traffic to begin as early as late January, including new alternate I-64 west lane alongside Reversible Express Lanes roadway

NORFOLK — Starting as early as late January, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement a new traffic pattern on I-64 west, between Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and Patrol Road in Norfolk to support bridge rehabilitation work on the Granby Street and East Little Creek Road overpasses, as part of construction for the first phase of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) Norfolk Segment.

Under this roadway configuration, one I-64 west mainline lane will be closed near East Little Creek Road (exit 276C) until late 2025. However, for motorists traveling west toward the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT), a new, temporary general purpose lane will open alongside the existing Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes roadway as an alternate lane for I-64 west traffic. This lane, which will ultimately become a westbound Express Lane in the future, will be accessed from a newly constructed left entrance ramp on I-64 west after Tidewater Drive (exit 277) and before Little Creek Road (exit 276C). Concrete barriers will be in place separating the Express Lanes traffic from this new alternate lane.

Motorists using the new alternate lane will only be able to exit at the Reversible Express Lanes exit to I-64 west after Granby Street. This lane will not have access to the East Little Creek Road, I-564 or Granby Street exits (exits 276 A/B/C). One I-64 west through lane will remain open along the existing mainline and will provide access to all exits along I-64 west. The two additional lanes on I-64 west leading to I-564 will remain unchanged in their current configuration.

The new I-64 west alternate lane will merge back into the I-64 west mainline past Patrol Road and continue west toward the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT).

This road configuration is scheduled to be implemented over a series of nights starting as early as the week of Jan. 27, which will include additional overnight alternating lane and ramp closures to finalize this long-term traffic pattern.

The Reversible Express Lanes will continue to operate as normal during this new traffic pattern, which is estimated to be in place through fall 2025.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT’s free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511 website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.

This work is part of the first phase of HREL Norfolk Segment construction projects, that started in summer 2023 and includes the conversion of the existing inside shoulder along I-64 into a high-occupancy tolled, part-time shoulder Express Lane running alongside the three existing general purpose lanes between Patrol Road and Tidewater Drive for a total of 2 miles, as well as the widening and rehabilitation of several existing bridges on I-64.

This HREL Norfolk Segment will ultimately become a part of an overall continuous 45-mile high-occupancy toll Express Lanes network on I-64, from west of Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News to the I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill interchange in Chesapeake. As traffic demand continues to increase in the region, incorporating the Express Lanes dynamic tolling model, together with other interstate improvements, provides an additional approach to managing congestion in the long term and providing more travel choices and a reliable travel network for Hampton Roads motorists. For more information on the Hampton Roads Express Lanes projects and to learn more about construction updates, traffic impacts and to sign-up to receive project updates, visit 64expresslanes.org.

Upcoming temporary traffic pattern on I-64 west with new alternate westbound lane