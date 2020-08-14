New *video* episodes of The Chesapeake E.D.ition!

We have a brand new video episode of the Chesapeake E.D.ition!On this week’s episode learn about the Second Round of the Chesapeake Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant. Hear from Chesapeake Economic Development Department Director, Steven Wright and Management Analyst, Constantia Matthews as they share the details of this program with our business community. To watch the episode, visit our YOUTUBE channel.

