New *video* episodes of The Chesapeake E.D.ition!

We have a brand new video episode of the Chesapeake E.D.ition!As part of our Ask the Expert series, Casey sat down with Lisa Engle and Jason Williams from the Virginia Department of Health to get your questions answered.

View this informational episode on our YouTube channel, and be sure to note the questions are time-stamped in the comments.

Catch up on all of our episodes! Subscribe on Apple Podcast,Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.