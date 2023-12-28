New Year’s Holiday Service Effective: Sunday, December 31, 2023

On New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31, 2023, bus, light rail, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express, and paratransit will operate on a Sunday schedule. The ferry will operate until 2:00 AM. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be CLOSED.



On New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024, bus, light rail, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express, and paratransit will operate on a Sunday schedule. The ferry will operate on a regular schedule. Administrative facilities, transit center information booths and the Customer Service Call Center will be CLOSED.



Due to the closure of the Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipyard for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Routes 403, 405, 415, 430, 966,

967, and 972 will not operate Thursday, December 21, 2023, through Monday, January 1, 2024. These affected routes will resume operation on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.