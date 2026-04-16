Newborn in Theaters Now

Dear Friends,

This weekend is the moment.

At the top of this message, you’ll find a special note from writer and director Nate Parker, grounding us in why NEWBORN is a story that demands to be experienced right now.

Tonight, NEWBORN is in theaters.

This is more than a film. It is an invitation to witness, to reflect, and to engage with the realities of incarceration, reentry, and the lasting impact of solitary confinement.

We are asking you to take action now:

Get your tickets for tonight’s premiere

This story reaches its full power when experienced together. Your presence matters. Your voice matters. And tonight is an opportunity to be part of something that extends far beyond the screen. Films like these cannot be made if we do not support them.

As you attend, we encourage you to continue the conversation. Post your show tickets or a selfie with the film poster. Share your reflections, invite others to see the film, and help amplify the message using #Newborn and #ReframeSolitary.

Thank you for standing with us and helping carry this story forward.

All the best,

Values Partnerships