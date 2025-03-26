Newport News 2025 Street Sweeping Schedule

The City of Newport News has street sweeping schedules to maintain clean and safe roadways for all residents.

Southeast Community Residents – ONLY

In the Southeast Community, due to limited off-street parking and the presence of numerous one-way streets, sweeping will occur on the first Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday of each month from April to October.

If a scheduled sweeping day falls on a holiday, the street will be swept the following week on the scheduled day.

Permanent red and white “No Parking” signs are posted with the day each side of the street will be swept. Tickets are administered to cars in locations where there are permanent signs during street sweeping times.

Vehicles should be removed from streets being swept by 9:00 a.m. on the designated days. Please do not resume on street parking until after 3:00 p.m. on street sweeping days.

All Other Newport News Residents

Streets are swept three times a year between April and October.

Streets will be swept only once between Monday and Friday during the week each area is scheduled.

“Street Sweeping” signs are placed on major streets leading into neighborhoods the day prior to sweeping.

Downtown area will be swept at night periodically.

Helpful Information

Moving vehicles off the road and placing bulk items behind the curb line allows for effective sweeping.

Keep basketball goals behind the curb and out of the street.

Private streets, mobile home parks and privately owned apartment complex streets are not swept as part of this program.

For more information, please click here.