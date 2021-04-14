NOTE: Newport News City Council has resumed in-person meetings.

FY2022 Operating Budget Public HearingCity Council held the first of two public hearings on the City Manager’s Recommended FY2022 Operating Budget last night. The second public hearing is being held Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center. Comments can be provided in-person or by:

Emailing council@nnva.gov

Sending in comments via the website

Leaving a voicemail at 757-926-8734

Mailing comments to: City Council, 2400 Washington Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607

Thursday’s public hearing can be watched live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. The entire recommended budget, including the City Manager’s cover letter and presentation, can be viewed on the Budget Department’s website.

Seeking Federal Funds for Three Community Projects With City Council’s approval last night, the city is seeking federal Fiscal Year 2022 funds for three community projects. The request is being made to Congressman Bobby Scott to receive earmarked funds through the Community Project Funding process. The request includes: $3,000,000 in construction funding to support an Early Childhood Education Center in the Southeast Community; $1,000,000 in program funding to support a Center of Excellence in Early Childhood Learning and Development at Thomas Nelson Community College; and $975,000 in construction funding to replace and upgrade athletics field lighting at several public schools and a community center.

Appropriation for Southeast Community Resource AreaCity Council appropriated $2,800,000 from the Public Buildings category of the CIP bond authorization in support of the design phase for this project. The Southeast Community Resource Area site is approximately 19-acres between 35th Street and 28th Street and between Orcutt Avenue and Wickham Avenue, including the site of the former Huntington Middle School. After completing a study that included gathering public input and analyzing the possibility of co-locating a new middle school with other related civic facilities, the city, working with the school division, hired a professional architecture firm, Quinn Evans, to create a campus Master Plan. Phase One of this project is the completion of the Master Plan, which is expected to take approximately six months. Phase Two will entail designing the middle school. Future design phases will be based on the Master Plan results.

On-demand viewing of last night's entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv.


