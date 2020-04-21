Newport News 311: Keeping Residents Informed

In Newport News, it’s easy for residents to get the information they need thanks to the city’s 311 Contact Center. People can request a city service or ask questions about city-related issues online, by phone or email, or with our 311 mobile app.

There are other 311 centers across the country and, when municipalities closed their offices to the public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, many of these centers were scrambling to figure out how to keep their employees safe while continuing to serve the public. That wasn’t an issue in Newport News. The Newport News 311 Contact Center was able to easily and quickly transition to implement a home-based program. Residents never experienced downtime thanks to planning and practice.

It was during past weather events, including potential hurricanes and snowstorms, that the city started thinking about what to do if 311 staff couldn’t come to the office. The 311 Call Center is an essential service and, during inclement weather, staff typically works expanded hours throughout the duration of the incident. Leadership from Newport News wanted to ensure residents could continue to call 311 to easily access critical information and have their questions answered. The 311 team worked with the city’s Information Technology department to secure the equipment and training they needed to effectively operate remotely.

So when the coronavirus caused workplaces to modify operations, Newport News 311 was ready. Other 311 centers from around the country have reached out to learn best practices and we have shared lessons learned. The Newport News 311 Contact Center has become a model for similar functions across the country.

Please contact Newport News 311 with your city-related questions or to request a service, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can call them at 311 or 757-933-2311, email 311@nnva.gov, visit their website, or download the 311 app from the App Store or Google Play.