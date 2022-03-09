Newport News

Conveyance of City-owned PropertyAt last night’s meeting, City Council approved the sale of two adjacent, undeveloped city-owned parcels located at 13101 Jefferson Avenue and 13999 Green Grove Lane, at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Atkinson Boulevard, to A & P Associates, LLP for the relocation of Casey Subaru. Casey Subaru has outgrown its current location on J Clyde Morris Boulevard; A & P’s agreement with Subaru is to relocate to a larger parcel that will enable it to expand its showroom, service area, and allow for additional inventory storage. A & P intends to develop the new Casey Subaru dealership on 7.5 acres of the property located at 13101 Jefferson Avenue, with the remaining portion of the property to be dedicated as a conservation easement. The purchase price for the two parcels combined is $2,100,000. Grant Agreement for Flood PreparednessA grant agreement for the city to receive $4,926,063 from the State Community Flood Preparedness Fund has been approved by City Council. The city is in the process of developing three separate but interrelated citywide master plans for Stormwater Management, Floodplain Management, and Climate Change & Resilience. The city’s current Stormwater and Floodplain Management Plans are over 20 years old, no longer viable, and in need of updating; the Climate Change & Resilience plan is being developed in response to the State issuing new requirements for addressing climate change. A consultant has been hired and planning work is expected to begin next month. The current estimate for the total project is $5,473,403, with $4,926,063 from the State grant funding, and the city’s local match of $547,340 funded through Cash Capital funds. ARPA funds for City’s Child Care ProgramsCity Council appropriated $1,347,966.63 in funding from the Child Care Stabilization Grant Program through the Virginia Department Of Education (the state licensing agency) for the Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism’s Youth Programs. This grant program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). States received funding to provide direct assistance to eligible child care providers to support their financial stability and offset unexpected costs associated with the pandemic. The Newport News Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism operates 20 licensed child care sites and/or programs. The funds will be utilized to support salaries in order to provide child care services in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety requirements. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. ​Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 22. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.