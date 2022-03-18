By: City of Newport News

Every March, our country comes together to recognize Women’s History Month. This celebration highlights the accomplishments and contributions of trailblazing women who have made our communities and nation better for all. Every week, we will feature a woman or group of women in Newport News who are making history, using their unique talents, voice, and vision to improve the lives of others. When Sika Henry describes herself, she says, “I am a professional triathlete, corporate analyst, and lover of keeping my life active and fun.” To many, “active” isn’t a strong enough word to describe this Newport News resident. Sika began her athletic journey as a high school swimmer. At Tufts University, she became an NCAA All-American in Track and Field while earning a degree in Economics. She states, “Back then, I had no idea that long-distance running, cycling, or swimming would become such a huge part of my life.” After signing up for her first local sprint triathlon in 2013, she quickly realized she enjoyed the process of training and getting her mind and body ready for this new event. On her website, she writes that she had two important realizations after this event: “1 – I had a great time and that I would definitely want to participate in another triathlon and explore this community more. 2- There were no other Black people competing alongside me. Why?” She goes on to say, “It was then that I realized I had an important mission to fulfill – to create visibility for Black people in triathlons to push for diversity in the sport. This mission stuck with me throughout the years and was a large part of what brought me back to the sport after a gruesome bicycle crash in 2019 that left me hospitalized.” Sika went on to receive her Pro-Card in 2021 and became the first U.S. Black female professional triathlete. Her accolades include:

Athlete of the Year, Outspoken Women in Triathlon (2020)

Hall of Fame, National Black Distance Running (2022)

Breakthrough Performance of the Year, Triathlete Magazine (2021)

What Made Black History in 2021, New York Times (2021)

And many more!

Our favorite award is Two-Time One City Marathon Women’s Champion (2015 and 2016)! She participated in the half marathon during the 2022 One City Marathon; check out this great video of her celebrating her finish with friends. So what’s next for Sika (besides more triathlons, marathons, and more)? She recently teamed up with HOKA and The IRONMAN Foundation to increase diversity in triathlons through the “Race for Change” program. She will work to identify and remove participation barriers within the sport that impact Black and other diverse athlete groups. To learn more about this exciting initiative, read the press release on the Endurance Sportswire website. Read all about Sika and her incredible accomplishments on her website or watch Sika Henry: First African American Female Pro Triathlete Is Breaking Down Barriers(a film by Wild, Inc.). Special Note: Female athletes in Newport News are setting the sports world on fire! The Menchville High School girl’s basketball team just won the state championship for the first time in the school’s history and the girl’s indoor track team at Heritage High School also clinched the state title. In 2021, the women’s soccer team at Christopher Newport University had an undefeated season and went on to win the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer National Championship, the first-ever NCAA Tournament Title for Christopher Newport University Athletics. The outstanding student athletes in Newport News are making history!

