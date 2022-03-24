By: City of Newport

Every March, our country comes together to recognize Women’s History Month. This celebration highlights the accomplishments and contributions of trailblazing women who have made our communities and nation better for all. Every week, we will feature a woman or group of women in Newport News who are making history, using their unique talents, voice, and vision to improve the lives of others. When Jennifer Boykin became President of Newport News Shipbuilding and Executive Vice President of Huntington Ingalls Industries in Newport News in 2017, she made history. She also inspired young women and children who dream of careers in STEM. Jennifer’s leadership and commitment to mentoring the next generation demonstrates the importance of hard work, perseverance, life-long learning, and community service. Jennifer is the first woman to serve as President of Newport News Shipbuilding, an honor and role she does not take lightly. As President, she leads the operations of Newport News Shipbuilding, the largest industrial employer in Virginia. The shipyard was founded in 1886 and has approximately $4 billion in annual revenues. In her role, Jennifer leads the more than 25,000 shipbuilders who design, build, and maintain the world’s most complex ships: nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines. This includes teams that perform aircraft carrier and submarine maintenance across the United States and globally. She is also responsible for the industrial subcontract at the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site, a research and development facility in upstate New York that supports the U.S. Navy’s nuclear propulsion program. In the community, Jennifer is committed to workforce development and is a strong advocate for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs. She serves on a number of community boards, including the board of trustees for The Mariners’ Museum and RVA-757 Connects. In 2019, she was appointed by the President of the United States to serve on the United States Merchant Marine Academy’s (USMMA) Board of Visitors (her alma mater), and in 2021, she was named Kings Pointer of the Year by the USMMA Alumni Association and Foundation. She is a founding member of two organizations aimed at empowering girls and women – Old Dominion University’s Women’s Initiative Network and First 10 Forward, established by USMMA women graduates from the first 10 classes. She also regularly speaks to young people about the importance of STEM. Most don’t know that, when Jennifer first interviewed for a job at Newport News Shipbuilding, she didn’t receive a call back. She didn’t let this disappointment deter her. She reapplied, earned a job, and the rest is Newport News history! We are thankful to have such an outstanding talent and leader making strides for women daily, right here in Newport News. Learn more about Jennifer Boykin and Newport News Shipbuilding at huntingtoningalls.com.